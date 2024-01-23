Four Royal Enfield 350 models to hit roads in July

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 January, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2024, 02:38 pm

Royal Enfield, as the oldest two-wheeler brand which is still operational, looks for its dealers' passion for motorcycling alongside additional space in their outlets.

A Royal Enfield Classic 350 motorcycle. Photo: Courtesy
Ifad Motors, the local manufacturer of Royal Enfield motorcycles, eyes launching the brand in the country by May.

In July it will start selling four 350cc Royal Enfield models and is currently on the lookout for dealers across the country.

All the models -- Classic, Bullet, Hunter and Meteor-- will be locally manufactured and the price will depend on the exchange rate, said Taskeen Ahmed, a director of Ifad Group.

"We will try to keep the prices as low as possible," he said declining to share any price tag before launching.

Ifad Motors' factory at Chattogram will have a capacity to manufacture 40,000 motorcycles a year.

Uttara Motors, the manufacturer of Bajaj motorcycles in Bangladesh already launched it's 250 cc model Pulsar N 250 following the government nod to operate up to 375 cc motorcycles on the road later last year.

However, higher cc motorcycles must be locally manufactured to hit Bangladeshi roads.

Royal Enfield / motorcycle

