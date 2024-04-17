Uttara Motors Ltd handover Bajaj Pulsar N160 to Mega Raffle Draw winner under Eid-er Khushi Bajaj-e Beshi campaign

Corporates

17 April, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2024, 09:56 pm

Related News

Uttara Motors Ltd handover Bajaj Pulsar N160 to Mega Raffle Draw winner under Eid-er Khushi Bajaj-e Beshi campaign

17 April, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2024, 09:56 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

On the occasion of Holy Eid- ul -Fitr, Uttara Motors declared Eid-er Khushi Bajaj-e Beshi campaign. Capturing your photo with any Bajaj Pulsar N series motorcycle by visit Uttara Motors showrooms/ display center and to post from his personal Facebook ID with recommended hash (#) tag and win Pulsar N160 & Pulsar N250 with many attractive gifts. 

Nayeemur Rahman, director Uttara Motors Limited and Sameer D Mardikar, Sr Manager Bajaj Auto Ltd handed over a Bajaj Pulsar N160 motorcycle to Md. Enjamul Molla the mega raffle draw winner at a ceremony held at Uttara Motors Corporate office recently. Senior officials of Bajaj Auto and Uttara Motors were also present at the occasions, reads a press release.

The opportunity to win the Bajaj Pulsar N250 and several attractive gifts from this campaign. The campaign will be continued till 30th April 2024. Capturing your photo with any Bajaj Pulsar N series motorcycle by visit Uttara Motors showrooms/ display center and post from personal Facebook ID with recommended hash (#) tag and win Pulsar N160 & Pulsar N250 with many attractive gifts.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Bajaj Motorcycle is the most popular, best-selling and number 1 motorcycle brand in Bangladesh. Uttara Motors, the sole distributor of Bajaj Motorcycles in Bangladesh and marketing through 15 branch offices and more than 350 3S dealers nationwide and providing after-sales service in urban area / villages through authorized service centers and trained mechanics.

Bajaj

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Stranded in though sits an elderly woman in Geneva Camp. Photo: Anwar Ehtesham

Echoes of exile: Stories from Geneva Camp's heart

5h | In Focus
Attendees walk past signage for the IMF and World Bank spring meetings outside the IMF HQ in Washington, DC on 15 April. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

The Bretton Woods institutions we need

9h | Panorama
Eco Network collaborated with ethnic minority community of Bandarban and installed solar power plants to promote renewable energy. PHOTO: COURTESY

Meet the trailblazing Bangladeshi ‘Diana Legacy Award’ winners

11h | Pursuit
A customer looks at liquor bottles for purchase at a store in Gurugram, India on 11 December 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Young adults are drinking less in global north, but more in global south

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Xavi furious at referee as Barcelona knocked out by PSG

Xavi furious at referee as Barcelona knocked out by PSG

16m | Videos
What the City Bank MD says about the merger

What the City Bank MD says about the merger

3h | Videos
Israel spent about 39 times more money than Iran to repel attacks

Israel spent about 39 times more money than Iran to repel attacks

3h | Videos
Dubai submerged in floods as UAE gets over a year’s worth of rain in hours

Dubai submerged in floods as UAE gets over a year’s worth of rain in hours

5h | Videos