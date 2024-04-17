Uttara Motors Ltd handover Bajaj Pulsar N160 to Mega Raffle Draw winner under Eid-er Khushi Bajaj-e Beshi campaign

On the occasion of Holy Eid- ul -Fitr, Uttara Motors declared Eid-er Khushi Bajaj-e Beshi campaign. Capturing your photo with any Bajaj Pulsar N series motorcycle by visit Uttara Motors showrooms/ display center and to post from his personal Facebook ID with recommended hash (#) tag and win Pulsar N160 & Pulsar N250 with many attractive gifts.

Nayeemur Rahman, director Uttara Motors Limited and Sameer D Mardikar, Sr Manager Bajaj Auto Ltd handed over a Bajaj Pulsar N160 motorcycle to Md. Enjamul Molla the mega raffle draw winner at a ceremony held at Uttara Motors Corporate office recently. Senior officials of Bajaj Auto and Uttara Motors were also present at the occasions, reads a press release.

Bajaj Motorcycle is the most popular, best-selling and number 1 motorcycle brand in Bangladesh. Uttara Motors, the sole distributor of Bajaj Motorcycles in Bangladesh and marketing through 15 branch offices and more than 350 3S dealers nationwide and providing after-sales service in urban area / villages through authorized service centers and trained mechanics.