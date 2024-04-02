Avoid motorcycles for inter-district journeys during Eid holidays: DMP Commissioner

Noting that there is a high number of road accidents involving motorcycles in the country, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman requested all to refrain from using this mode of transport for inter-district journeys, like going home to their village for Eid-ul-Fitr.

"Huge pressure of vehicles was seen during Eid. Accidents may occur during this period so people have been requested to refrain from going to their village homes by motorbikes," he said while talking to reporters in front of a shopping mall in the city's Panthapath area.

We also asked policemen not to use motorbikes considering their safety, he added.

This year no local buses plying inside Dhaka will be allowed to go outside Dhaka and police are working on it, said the DMP Commissioner.

Besides, initiatives were taken to prevent mugging and stealing in empty Dhaka streets and police are on high alert, he said.

Replying to a question about any specific threat centering Eid, Habibur said there is no information of specific threat till now.

Meanwhile, necessary steps have been taken to prevent unfit vehicles from plying the roads and action will be taken against those involved in violating traffic laws.

Responding to a question about worsening traffic in the remaining days of Ramadan as Eid shopping picks up, the DMP commissioner said although the capital's shopping malls don't provide adequate parking facilities for their own patrons, that did not mean they will be allowed to park their vehicles haphazardly.

Despite failing to provide an adequate parking space for their patrons, market authorities have been asked to take steps for adequate parking.