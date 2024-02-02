Motorcyclist dies in collision with private car on Hanif Flyover

A motorcyclist died and his pillion rider was injured after a collision with a private car on the Hanif Flyover in Dhaka's Jatrabari area on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Shahin, 22, a motorcycle mechanic and injured Md Azim, 20, a motorcycle parts seller. The incident happened when the duo was going to Bangshal.

Locals rescued them and took them to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the duty doctor declared Shahin dead. Azim is currently undergoing treatment at the emergency department.

DMCH Police Outpost In-Charge Md Bachchu Mia confirmed the matter.

The body was kept at the morgue for autopsy, he said.

