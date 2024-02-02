Motorcyclist dies in collision with private car on Hanif Flyover

Bangladesh

UNB
02 February, 2024, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2024, 02:07 pm

Related News

Motorcyclist dies in collision with private car on Hanif Flyover

UNB
02 February, 2024, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2024, 02:07 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A motorcyclist died and his pillion rider was injured after a collision with a private car on the Hanif Flyover in Dhaka's Jatrabari area on Friday morning. 

The deceased was identified as Md Shahin, 22, a motorcycle mechanic and injured Md Azim, 20, a motorcycle parts seller. The incident happened when the duo was going to Bangshal.

Locals rescued them and took them to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the duty doctor declared Shahin dead. Azim is currently undergoing treatment at the emergency department. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

DMCH Police Outpost In-Charge Md Bachchu Mia confirmed the matter.

The body was kept at the morgue for autopsy, he said.
 

Top News

road accident / motorcycle

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Trolleyman is a role within the engineering department of the railway system responsible for identifying and rectifying faults in the railway infrastructure. Photo: Collected

The songs of trolleymen

2h | Panorama
Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

6h | Panorama
Microgreens are young vegetable seedlings that are approximately 1-3 inches tall. Photo: Courtesy

Tushar's microgreens: Superfood of the future!

5h | Features
IDF&#039;s recent allegation, accusing UNRWA staff of involvement in the October 7 terrorist attacks, led UNRWA donors, including the United States, to announce a freeze in funding. Photo: Collected

Defunding Gaza's lifeline: How the West is taking part in collective punishment

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

19h | Videos
Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

20h | Videos
India: one of the world’s largest food producers leaves millions hungry

India: one of the world’s largest food producers leaves millions hungry

18h | Videos
How long will the US support Israel?

How long will the US support Israel?

22h | Videos