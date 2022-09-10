Babul Akter is a cunning person: Home Minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said, former Chattogram superintendent of police (SP) Babul Akter, who is accused of orchestrating his wife Mitu's murder, is a very cunning person.

"What he says, when he says, it's his business. I have no comment on that," said the minister Saturday (10 September) while answering a question on Babul suing Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) Chief Banaj Kumar Majumder.

On Thursday, Babul Akhter filed a case against PBI chief Banaj Kumar Majumder and five other police officers claiming to have been tortured while in PBI Custody. He appealed the case in the court of Chittagong Metropolitan Sessions Judge Begum Zebunnesha.

The case dockets said Babul Akhter was tortured at PBI Chittagong Metro and District Office from 10-17 May 2021 to make him confess to his wife's murder.

Home Minister said the PBI will not falter in probing the murder case of Mitu.

"You will get the answers to all the questions raised by Babul Akhtar after the investigation," he told the media.

On 5 June, 2016, Babul Akter's wife Mahmuda was shot and hacked to death by miscreants in GEC intersection area of Chattogram city. She had gone to GEC intersection to drop their eldest son onto the school bus.

Babul was in Dhaka at the time of the incident. Later, he went to Chattogram and filed a murder case against unknown persons. With the final report of Babul's case, he was made the main accused in the charge sheet of a case filed by his father-in-law.

The case was transferred to the Police Bureau Investigation (PBI) in 2019 after Mitu's father, himself a retired police officer, filed a complaint against the CMP's mishandling of the case.

On 12 May 2021, the PBI submitted its final report and arrested Babul Akter in another case filed by Mitu's father and since then he has been in prison.