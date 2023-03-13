Mitu murder: Trial begins against Babul Akter, 6 others

A Chattogram court has framed charges against seven accused including former SP Babul Akter in the Mitu murder case.

Chattogram's Third Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Jasim Uddin framed the charge against the accused dismissing their exemption appeal on Monday (13 March).

Five of the accused were present in court during the hearing today while two remain absconding.

The court fixed 9 April for recording witness depositions in the case, Public Prosecutor Abdur Rashid of Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court told The Business Standard.

"Babul Akhter perpetrated the murder of his wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu. In the charge sheet, the investigating officer has clearly outlined the financial transactions by Babul Akter in executing the murder," Abdur Rashid said.

Babul's lawyer Golam Mawla Murad said they will take decision on filling an appeal to the High Court after discussing with his client.

PBI submitted the chargesheet in the Mitu murder case against seven on 13 September.

The accused are– former superintendent of police Babul Akter, Motaleb Mia Prakash alias Wasim, Anwar Hossain, Ehteshamul Haq Bhola, Shahjahan Mia, Kamrul Islam Sikder Prakash Musa, and Khairul Islam Sikder Prakash Kalu. Of the accused, Musa and Kalu are in hiding.

Mahmuda Khanom Mitu, the wife of Babul Akter, was hacked and shot dead by the unknown miscreants at OR Nizam Road in Chattogram on 5 June, 2016.

The then SP Babul Akter was staying in Dhaka during the incident. On his return to Chattogram, Babul filed a case against unknown accused with the Panchlaish police station.

At one stage, Babul's name came as the main accused and he was arrested by PBI on 11 May last year after finding his involvement with his wife's murder.