Mitu murder: Trial begins against Babul Akter, 6 others

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 March, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2023, 08:50 pm

Related News

Mitu murder: Trial begins against Babul Akter, 6 others

TBS Report
13 March, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2023, 08:50 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A Chattogram court has framed charges against seven accused including former SP Babul Akter in the Mitu murder case.

Chattogram's Third Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Jasim Uddin framed the charge against the accused dismissing their exemption appeal on Monday (13 March). 

Five of the accused were present in court during the hearing today while two remain absconding.

The court fixed 9 April for recording witness depositions in the case, Public Prosecutor Abdur Rashid of Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court told The Business Standard.

"Babul Akhter perpetrated the murder of his wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu. In the charge sheet, the investigating officer has clearly outlined the financial transactions by Babul Akter in executing the murder," Abdur Rashid said.

Babul's lawyer Golam Mawla Murad said they will take decision on filling an appeal to the High Court after discussing with his client.

PBI submitted the chargesheet in the Mitu murder case against seven on 13 September.  

The accused are– former superintendent of police Babul Akter, Motaleb Mia Prakash alias Wasim, Anwar Hossain, Ehteshamul Haq Bhola, Shahjahan Mia, Kamrul Islam Sikder Prakash Musa, and Khairul Islam Sikder Prakash Kalu. Of the accused, Musa and Kalu are in hiding.   

Mahmuda Khanom Mitu, the wife of Babul Akter, was hacked and shot dead by the unknown miscreants at OR Nizam Road in Chattogram on 5 June, 2016.

The then SP Babul Akter was staying in Dhaka during the incident. On his return to Chattogram, Babul filed a case against unknown accused with the Panchlaish police station.

At one stage, Babul's name came as the main accused and he was arrested by PBI on 11 May last year after finding his involvement with his wife's murder.  

Top News / Court

Mitu Murder / Babul Akter

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Saudi Arabian Minister of State and national security adviser Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban (left) and Ali Shamkhani (right), Iran&#039;s Supreme National Security Council secretary, chat during a meeting in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Reuters

Saudi-Iran agreement is less than meets the eye

10h | Panorama
Pamper your pet with pawsome accessories

Pamper your pet with pawsome accessories

11h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Greet the summer with cool shades

11h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

When death does not put an end to suffering

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tigers create history in Mirpur

Tigers create history in Mirpur

2h | TBS SPORTS
Will Marvel accept the demands of fans?

Will Marvel accept the demands of fans?

2h | TBS Entertainment
Tale of Khulna’s photography history at DRIK

Tale of Khulna’s photography history at DRIK

2h | TBS Stories
7 strategies to bounce back from failure

7 strategies to bounce back from failure

1h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

2
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway

6
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 