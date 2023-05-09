Mitu Murder: HC dismisses writ challenging charge framing against ex-SP Babul

UNB
09 May, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2023, 03:41 pm

Babul Akter. Photo: Collected
Babul Akter. Photo: Collected

The High Court on Tuesday dismissed a writ petition filed by former Superintendent of Police Babul Akhter challenging the legality of framing charges against him in the murder case of his wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu.

The HC bench of Justice SM Kuddus Zaman and Justice Shahid Noor Uddin passed the order.

Now there is no legal bar to continuing the trial proceeding against him in the judicial court.

Deputy Attorney General Sujit Chatterjee Bappi represented the state while Advocate Mohammad Shishir Monir appeared for Babul Akhter.

Earlier on March 13, a Chattogram court framed charges against seven people including Babul Akhter in Mitu murder case. Later, Babul Akhter appealed to the High Court challenging the validity of it.

On June 5, 2016, Mitu was stabbed and shot dead when she was walking her son to his school bus stop at the port city's GEC intersection.

On June 6, 2016, Babul filed a case with Panchlaish Police Station.

On September 13, the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) pressed the charges against Babul Akter and six others in a case filed over the killing of his wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu.

Abu Zafar Md Omar Faruk, inspector of PBI and also the investigation officer of the case, submitted the chargesheet to the prosecution unit of the Chattogram court.

The case was transferred to the Police Bureau Investigation (PBI) in 2019 after Mitu's father, himself a retired police officer, filed a complaint against the CMP's mishandling of the case.

On May 12, 2021, the PBI submitted its final report and arrested Babul Akter in another case filed by Mitu's father and since then he has been in prison.

Babul Akhter also filed a no-confidence petition against the PBI report on October 14, 2021.

On November 3 last year, a Chattogram Court rejected the final report of PBI in the murder case and ordered it to conduct further investigation.

Mitu Murder Case / SP Babul / Babul Akter

