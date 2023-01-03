Babul Akhter's father, brother get bail in DSA case

A Dhaka tribunal on Monday granted bail to former superintendent of police Babul Akhter's father and brother after their surrender before it in a case filed by the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) under the Digital Security Act.

The accused are Babul's father Md Abdul Wadud Mia and brother Md Habibur Rahman Labu.

Judge AM Julfiker Hayet of Dhaka Cyber Tribunal granted them bail till submission of the police report, the tribunal prosecutor said.

Meanwhile, 12 January has been fixed as the date for submitting the investigation report in the case.

In the same case, Babul was shown arrested on 10 November last year and placed on a one-day remand for quizzing.

Another accused journalist Elias Hossain, who was made the prime accused in the case, is abroad.

Earlier on 27 September, PBI Chief Banaj Kumar Majumdar filed the case accusing four people including Babul Akhter for making an ongoing investigation into Mitu murder questionable, spreading false information and throwing abusive words.

In the case, the plaintiff alleged that all the accused intentionally spread false information through social platforms including Youtube.

Besides, Elias from the US spread misleading information to spoil communal harmony of the country and tarnish the image of PBI, the statement said.

Mitu was stabbed and shot to death on 5 June 2016 when she was walking her son to his school bus at the GEC crossing in Chattogram city.