Ex-SP Babul sent to jail over DSA case

Bangladesh

BSS
12 November, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2022, 02:10 pm

Related News

Ex-SP Babul sent to jail over DSA case

BSS
12 November, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2022, 02:10 pm
Ex-SP Babul sent to jail over DSA case

A Dhaka court today sent former Superintendent of Police (SP) Babul Akhter to jail in a case filed by Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) Chief Banaj Kumar Majumdar under Digital Security Act (DSA). 

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Dhanmondi Police Station Shariful Islam, also an officer of the court's general registration wing, confirmed the matter to BSS.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid passed the order as police produced Babul before the court on Friday after the end of his one-day remand in the case concerned and the investigation officer of the case pleaded to keep him behind the bars till the end of probe.

Earlier, the Dhaka court put former SP Babul Akhter on a one-day remand in a case filed by PBI chief under DSA on November 10 last.

Banaj Kumar Majumder filed the case under Digital Security Act and Special Powers Act with the capital's Dhanmondi Police Station on September 27 last. 

The other two accused in the case are-- Babul's father Md Abdul Wadud, 72, and his brother Md Habibur Rahman Labu, 45.

SP Babul / Babul Akter / Mitu Murder Case / Mitu Murder / DSA case / DSA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Woodswallows huddling. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Woodswallow: ‘High and high, to thy banqueting-place in the sky’

12h | Panorama
Photo: Saud Al Faisal

Visual diary of Siem Reap, the city of temples

12h | In Focus
Clara Ferreira Marques. Illustration: TBS

A G-20 talking shop in Bali? That’s no bad thing

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

See your Domino's pizza being made from home

14h | Food

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup Final: Key factors of England-Pakistan match

T20 World Cup Final: Key factors of England-Pakistan match

2h | Videos
Audience Reaction of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Audience Reaction of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

2h | Videos
Vespa World Days Bangladesh observed

Vespa World Days Bangladesh observed

3h | Videos
Tisha-Manoj at the promotion of 'Preetilata' at Eden College

Tisha-Manoj at the promotion of 'Preetilata' at Eden College

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

5
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

6
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram