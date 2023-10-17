HC scraps ex-SP Babul's bail plea in Mitu murder case

HC scraps ex-SP Babul's bail plea in Mitu murder case

Babul Akter. Photo: Collected
Babul Akter. Photo: Collected

The High Court today scrapped a petition of former superintendent of police (SP) Babul Akter, pleading for bail in a case lodged over the murder of his wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu.

"Not pressed," said the order passed by the High Court division bench comprising Justice SM Kuddus Zaman and Justice Shahed Nuruddin.

Senior advocate Munsurul Haque Chowdhury and advocate Mohammad Shishir Manir moved the plea for Babul, while Additional Attorney General Mohammad Mehedi Hasan Chowdhury and Deputy Attorney General Sujit Chatterjee Bappi stood for the state.

Babul's counsel said the plea will be produced before another bench of the High Court.

Chattogram 3rd Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Jasim Uddin on 13 March framed charges against seven including Mitu's husband Babul Akter in the sensational murder case. The other accused in the case are- Motaleb Miah alias Wasim, Anwar Hossain, Ehteshamul Haque Bhola, Shahjahan Miah, Kamrul Islam Shikder Musa and Khairul Islam.

Babul after that filed the petition with the High Court, challenging the legality of Chattogram court's indictment order. The High Court on 9 May, however, scrapped that petition.

Police Bureau of Investigation on 13 September 2021 filed charge-sheet against the seven. The court on 10 October 2021 accepted it.

Mahmuda Khanam Mitu was brutally murdered in GEC Intersection area in Chattogram city on 5 June 2016.

Babul Akter / Mitu Murder / Bangladesh / High Court

