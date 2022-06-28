ATMA demand strong tobacco control law

ATMA demand strong tobacco control law

TBS Report
28 June, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2022, 04:10 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Anti-Tobacco Media Alliance (ATMA) urge government to finalize the draft amendment which propose an amendment to the Smoking and Using of Tobacco Products (Control) Act, banning e-cigarettes – known as vapes – and oral nicotine pouches.

They made the demands at a virtual meeting today (28 June).

ATMA also thanked the Health Services Division and the National Tobacco Control Cell (NTCC) for preparing the draft amendment with a view to strengthening the tobacco control law.

The draft amendment has incorporated a number of essential proposals and attempted to amend certain articles.

The most notable changes incorporated in the draft amendment include eliminating the provisions for Designated Smoking Areas (DSAs) in public places and transport; banning display of tobacco products and packs at points-of-sale; banning tobacco companies' direct or via third-party involvement in corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs.

the draft proposes banning the production, import and sale of e-cigarettes, electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS), heated tobacco products (HTP) and other emerging tobacco products (ETPs); banning the sale of loose tobacco products or tobacco products without packet, package or container; and increasing graphic health warning (GHW) on tobacco packs at least 90  percent.

ATMA's co-convener Nadira Kiron hosted the virtual event whereas co-convener Mizan Chowdhury and Hasan Shahriar of PROGGA briefed members about organizational activities and highlighted future course of actions.

Mir Masrur Zaman, Senior News Editor of Channel i attended the special discussion session.

Among the guest discussants were Md. Mostafizur Rahman, Lead Policy Advisor of Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids (CTFK) Bangladesh, and Md. Ataur Rahman, Senior Policy Advisor, CTFK Bangladesh, Mortuza Haider Liton, Convener, ATMA, and ABM Zubair, Member-Secretary of ATMA and others.

