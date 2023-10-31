Tobacco Control Law amendment key to preventing non-communicable diseases

Health

TBS Report
31 October, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2023, 10:33 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Reuters
Representational Image. Photo: Reuters

Anti-tobacco campaigners have emphasised the importance of amending and implementing tobacco control laws to combat non-communicable diseases and reduce premature deaths, thereby promoting the development of the healthcare sector. 

At a discussion meeting on "Enforcement and reality of tobacco control law in generating tobacco-free Bangladesh" organised by Madak Darbo O Nesha Nirodh Sangstha (MANAS) at Dhaka Reporters Unity yesterday, they underscored the need for public awareness in tobacco control, strengthening of the legal framework and steps to implement it. 

Former Vice-Chancellor of Dhaka University AAMS Arefin Siddique was present as chief guest.

In the key presentation, MANAS founder president Prof Dr Arup Ratan Choudhury emphasised that tobacco consumption is a significant contributor to various non-communicable diseases, placing a considerable burden on the healthcare sector.

He stressed the need for amending the existing tobacco control laws to create a tobacco-free Bangladesh, which would involve measures such as abolishing designated smoking areas in public places and public transport and prohibiting the import, marketing, and use of E-cigarettes and vaping products.

AAMS Arefin Siddique highlighted the role of smoking and tobacco use as major contributors to the drug problem in the country.

He called for multi-dimensional efforts to control tobacco, including strengthening and enforcing laws, increasing taxes, and banning corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

The former DU VC also urged everyone to participate in the endeavour to build and implement a tobacco-free Bangladesh, with a particular focus on the media's responsibility to convey the truth about tobacco and smoking.

He emphasised that by raising awareness and providing accurate information, the media can influence public perception and encourage individuals to make informed decisions.

Md Fahimul Islam, a consultant from Vital Strategies, emphasised that in addition to public awareness, it is crucial to strengthen the legal framework and take proactive steps for its implementation.

He noted that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has initiated efforts in this direction, and achieving a tobacco-free country requires the cooperation of all stakeholders.

Representatives from various organisations, including the Aid Foundation, the Economic Research Bureau of Dhaka University, and the Development Activities of Society (DAS) were also present. 

