Former govt officials advocate for e-cigarette ban

Former government officials are urging the enactment of a law to prohibit e-cigarettes in the country, according to a press release.

During a discussion on Saturday, they emphasised the harmful impact of e-cigarettes on public health, attributing the rising addiction among the younger generation to misinformation and the strategic efforts of tobacco companies to establish the e-cigarette market in Bangladesh.

The speakers warned of the serious threat posed by e-cigarettes, containing various toxic ingredients, to public health in Bangladesh.

This opinion was voiced during a discussion meeting organised jointly by the Development Organization of the Rural Poor-Dorp and the Bangladesh Retired Government Employees Welfare Association in Dhanmondi, the capital.

They pointed out that the use of e-cigarettes is contributing to an alarming increase in the risk of various diseases, including cancer, heart disease, high blood pressure, and stroke.

The former officials expressed concern that the absence of proper legislation could exacerbate the prevalence of e-cigarettes in the country. Consequently, they stressed the need for necessary measures to halt the import, marketing, and use of e-cigarettes through legislative action.