Former govt officials advocate for e-cigarette ban

Corporates

Press Release
25 November, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2023, 07:12 pm

Related News

Former govt officials advocate for e-cigarette ban

Press Release
25 November, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2023, 07:12 pm
Former govt officials advocate for e-cigarette ban

Former government officials are urging the enactment of a law to prohibit e-cigarettes in the country, according to a press release.

During a discussion on Saturday, they emphasised the harmful impact of e-cigarettes on public health, attributing the rising addiction among the younger generation to misinformation and the strategic efforts of tobacco companies to establish the e-cigarette market in Bangladesh.

The speakers warned of the serious threat posed by e-cigarettes, containing various toxic ingredients, to public health in Bangladesh.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

This opinion was voiced during a discussion meeting organised jointly by the Development Organization of the Rural Poor-Dorp and the Bangladesh Retired Government Employees Welfare Association in Dhanmondi, the capital.

They pointed out that the use of e-cigarettes is contributing to an alarming increase in the risk of various diseases, including cancer, heart disease, high blood pressure, and stroke.

The former officials expressed concern that the absence of proper legislation could exacerbate the prevalence of e-cigarettes in the country. Consequently, they stressed the need for necessary measures to halt the import, marketing, and use of e-cigarettes through legislative action.

E-cigarettes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh has a chance to realise the &#039;gendered dividend&#039; through the empowerment of girls and women. Photo: TBS

A forecast for Bangladesh’s ageing population and new births

7h | Panorama
In six years, Fuad&#039;s collection has grown to 60 typewriters, almost all of which are operational. Photo: Noor A Alam

The first one was a gift. Collecting typewriters became his passion after that

5h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Comfort and couture: The revival of iconic women's pants in 2023

1d | Mode
Known as &quot;Joker Monir&quot; in the circus scene, 49-year-old Mohammad Monir, on his stilts strides across a field at a programme in Dhaka recently. Photo: Courtesy

Tales of Bangladesh’s vanishing circus artists

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan charging refugees $830 to leave

Pakistan charging refugees $830 to leave

17m | TBS World
What will be the release exchange on the second day?

What will be the release exchange on the second day?

2h | TBS World
Higher import tariffs drive up fruit prices

Higher import tariffs drive up fruit prices

2h | TBS Economy
ICC to introduce ‘Stop-Clock’ on trial basis in ODI and T20I

ICC to introduce ‘Stop-Clock’ on trial basis in ODI and T20I

3h | TBS SPORTS