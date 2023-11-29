Stronger tobacco control law needed to ban designated smoking areas: Speakers

Bangladesh

UNB
29 November, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2023, 10:01 pm

Stronger tobacco control law needed to ban designated smoking areas: Speakers

A stronger tobacco control law is needed to abolish designated smoking areas in public places, the Aviation and Tourism Journalist Forum Bangladesh (ATJFB) said today.

Speakers at a virtual meeting on strengthening the tobacco control law organised by Dhaka Ahsania Mission in association with media workers made the observation on Wednesday.

Mokhleshur Rahman, deputy director, Health Sector at Dhaka Ahsania Mission chaired the programme.

Programme Manager of Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids Bangladesh Abdus Salam Miah, Communication Manager Humaira Sultana and Tanjib Anwar, Online Incharge of BASS, and President of ATJFB were also present at the meeting.

Md Shariful Islam, coordinator of Tobacco Control Project, presented the main article at the event.

Non-smokers are suffering from indirect smoking due to the presence of smoking zones in public places, restaurants, and public transport. This increases the risk of heart disease by 85 percent. On the other hand, 73 percent of restaurants use smoking zones to display tobacco company advertising materials, he said.

Already, 67 countries in the world have banned smoking in public places, he added.

If the draft that the Ministry of Health has prepared for further amendments to the Tobacco Control Act is passed, the law will be consistent and stronger with the FCTC in the country. As a result, by 2040, the establishment of tobacco-free Bangladesh announced by the Honourable Prime Minister will be accelerated, said Mokhleshur.

Non-smokers as well as service holders are victims of indirect smoking if there are designated smoking areas in various public places, including hotels, restaurants, and public transport. Several countries in Southeast Asia, including Thailand, Nepal, and Afghanistan, have done well in the smoke-free environment index, but Bangladesh is far behind in this regard, said Abdus Salam.

However, if the draft amendment containing the proposal to cancel DSA is passed, Bangladesh will also join the ranks of these countries.

DBC Special correspondent Rajeev Ghosh, Bangla Tribune Senior Reporter Akbar Hossain, Channel 24's Mahfuz Kamal, among others, attended the programmne.

