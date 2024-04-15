Arrest warrant issued against former Ducsu VP Nur

The Cyber Tribunal of Chattogram on Monday (15 April) issued an arrest warrant against former Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) vice-president Nurul Haque Nur in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA) for allegedly making "derogatory remarks" on Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury Nowfel nearly two years ago.

Judge M Zahirul Kabir passed the order against Nur, also a faction president of Gono Odhikar Parishad.

Advocate Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury, public prosecutor (PP) of the tribunal, told reporters, "After investigation, police filed the charge sheet in the case on 6 February. On Monday, the court issued an arrest warrant against the accused Nurul Haque Nur, taking into account the charge sheet."

According to case documents, Lawyer Shahriar Yasir Arafat Tanim, a former law secretary of Chattogram University Chhatra League, filed the case under Sections 25, 29 and 31 of the DSA against Nur on 14 June 2022, accusing him of making "derogatory remarks" on Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury Nowfel, Chhatra League and Jubo League at a rally in Chattogram on 1 June 2022.