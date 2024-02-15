Arrest warrant issued against Ctg-10 MP Mohiuddin Bacchu

A Chattogram court has issued arrest warrant against Chattogram-10 MP Mohiuddin Bachchu in a case filed by the Election Commission for violating electoral code of conduct during the 12th Jatiya Sangsad elections.

Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Salauddin's court passed the order on Thursday (15 February).

"The court summoned the MP to appear today. As he failed to do so, an arrest warrant was issued against him," the court's bench assistant Tariqul Islam told The Business Standard.

Earlier on 16 January, Muhammad Mustafa Kamal, the election officer of Double Mooring police station, filed the case against Mohiuddin Bachchu.

The case alleges that Mohiuddin Bachchu distributed government grant cheques to imams, muezzins and mosques violating the Election Code of Conduct.

The code of conduct prevents using the influence of money during elections.

According to sources close to the case, Mohiuddin Bachchu personally distributed Tk1,000 to the imams and muezzins of all mosques in the Chattogram-10 constituency on 22 December.

Additionally, he handed a cheque of Tk1 lakh to the Madani Mosque of North Halishahar Ward-26, about which the imam informed the worshippers during his sermon before a Friday prayer.

Further allegations state that on 24 December, from the main election office in Lalkhan Bazar, Mohiuddin Bachchu distributed government grant cheques of Tk60,000 to the imams and muezzins of all mosques in the Chattogram-10 seat.

These actions are considered violations of the conduct expected from political parties and candidates during parliamentary elections.

The case was triggered when Manjur Alam, an independent candidate from the same constituency, lodged a complaint against Mohiuddin Bachchu on 24 December, accusing him of distributing money improperly.

In response to the complaint, on 28 December, Mohiuddin Bachchu provided a written response through a representative.

Following this, on 4 January, the EC directed election officials to formally file a case against the MP.