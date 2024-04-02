Arrest warrants issued against Hashem Foods MD, DGM

The labour court of Narayanganj today (2 April) issued arrest warrants against Managing Director Abul Hashem and Deputy General Manager Mamunur Rashid of Hashem Foods Limited, owned by Sajeeb Group, in Rupganj.

Labour Court Judge Kiran Sankar Halder issued the warrants in a case filed by the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments, Court Police Inspector Asaduzzaman told The Business Standard.

On 30 June 2021, Nesar Uddin Ahmed, inspector of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments, filed the case against the Abul Hashem and Mamunur Rashid, alleging lack of safety measures, employment of child labourers and other irregularities in their factory.

Eight days after the case was filed, there was a fire at Hashem Foods' factory, in which more than 50 workers, including women and children, were killed.

Nesar Uddin Ahmed said, "The Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments detected irregularities in the factory during an inspection.

"Although notices were issued to correct the irregularities, the factory authorities did not take it into account. After that, a case was filed against the MD and DGM under Bangladesh Labor Act, 2006."

The case was first filed in Dhaka Labour Court and the accused were on bail, he added.

"Recently, the case was transferred to Narayanganj Labour Court. According to the law, if the court is changed, bail must be taken again," he said.

"But the accused did not appear for bail. So the court issued a warrant against them. I have been directed to appear in court on 28 April to testify in the case."