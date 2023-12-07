E-orange fraud case: Arrest warrant issued against ex-police inspector Sohel, 6 others

A Chattogram court on Thursday issued arrest warrants for seven accused including a former inspector of Banani police station Sheikh Sohel Rana in a case involving fraudulence with customers through e-commerce business site 'E-orange' around two years back.

Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Jewel Das passed the order after accepting the chargesheets submitted by the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) in the case, said the plaintiff's counsel Golam Mawla Murad.

Accused Sohel Rana was the 'so-called patron' of the e-commerce platform.

Six other suspects who face arrest warrants are E-orange owner Sonia Mehzabin, her husband Masukur Rahman, and the firm's officials Amanullah, Bithi Akhter, Jayedul Firoz and Nazmul Hasan Rasel.

According to the case statement, the e-commerce site didn't deliver the ordered products to the customers despite paying money.

Being deceived, businessman Nurul Absar of Chattogram's Reazuddin Bazar filed the case against the seven accused with a Chattogram court on 6 October 2021, bringing allegations of embezzling around Tk11.5 lakh.

Taking the allegations into cognisance, the court ordered the PBI to look into the case and submit the report.