Army chief inaugurated Dengue Eradication Campaign in cantonments

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed inaugurated the dengue eradication campaign at Dhaka Cantonment on Sunday.

Army chief's wife Nurjahan Ahmed was present as a special guest at the event, said a press release issued by the Inter-Service Public Relation Directorate.

Photo: Courtesy

The army chief said to all present at the event that the dengue outbreak and death risk is increasing at an alarming rate due to a lack of awareness.

He instructed all cantonments to take necessary measures to eliminate dengue and encouraged everyone to strengthen and speed up dengue prevention activities in their respective institutions, residences and residential areas.

Photo: Courtesy

Later, the chief of army staff visited two stalls that displayed possible source of dengue mosquitoes, various insecticides and equipment for killing mosquitoes. After the visit, the army chief answered various questions from the journalists who participated in a dengue awareness rally.

About 4,000 people including army officers' wives, JCOs and other ranks of army personnel, civil officers, employees, teachers and students from various schools and colleges participated in the rally.

Among others, Chief of General Staff of Bangladesh Army Lt Gen Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan and Bangladesh Army's Quartermaster General Lt Gen Md Saiful Alam, among others, were present in Dengue Eradication Campaign-2022.