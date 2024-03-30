Arafat visits De-suung Skilling Programme training centre in Thimphu

The state minister visited the training centre located at Taba in Bhutan's capital city Thimphu yesterday (on Friday). Photo: BSS

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat has visited the training centre of the De-suung Skilling Programme (DSP) launched in Thimphu in 2021 at the directives of Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

The state minister visited the training centre located at Taba in Bhutan's capital city Thimphu yesterday (on Friday), said an official release here today.

The authorities of the training centre welcomed Mohammad Ali Arafat when he reached the centre and briefed him about the two ongoing skill and capacity development programmes named 'De-suung Programme' and 'De-suung Skilling Programme (DSO)' in Bhutan.

Later, the state minister went around the training facility and saw the handicrafts displayed at the ceramics, metal smithing and sword and blade workshops.

Mohammad Ali Arafat, now on a visit to Bhutan at the invitation of Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, is scheduled to return home tomorrow.

According to the release, the main objective of the special training programme DSP is to empower the youths through training to enable them to lead meaningful, productive and a prosperous life.

Under this special programme, batch-wise special training is given in networking, web development, e-commerce, carpentry, woodworks, lighting and electrical work.