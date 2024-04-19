Dhaka urges Bhutan to reduce fees for Bangladeshi tourists

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Dhaka today urged Thumpu to reduce its Sustainable Development Fees for tourists for the Bangladesh at the 3rd Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between Bangladesh and Bhutan.

Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and his Bhutanese counterpart Pema Choden led their respective side at the FOC held in Thimpu, a foreign ministry's press release said.

As per Bangladesh's request the Bhutanese side assured of positive consideration to reduce fees for the Bangladeshi tourists to enhance tourism and foster people to people contact.

During the FOC, the whole gamut of bilateral relations was discussed.

Both the foreign secretaries expressed satisfaction on the excellent bilateral relations that exist between Bangladesh and Bhutan.

They discussed all the major issues of mutual interests and agreed to promote cooperation encompassing all sectors, especially trade and commerce, health, investment, connectivity, power and energy, tourism, culture and education among others.

Momen urged Bhutan to take necessary measures to rejoin the BBIN MVA framework to promote prosperity through people to people contact.

Both the secretaries also discussed the means and ways of faster implementations of the  decisions taken and MoUs signed during the recent visit of the King of Bhutan to Bangladesh.

On her part, Pema Choden stressed on the exploration of the untapped potential in economic, cultural and educational areas and proposed to establish meaningful collaborative relationship.

She mentioned that Bhutan would like to pursue more trade and investment cooperation with Bangladesh.

She also stressed on mutual efforts to conclude the pending agreements and MoUs.

The Bhutanese foreign secretary emphasised on the exchange of government and private level visits between the two countries.

Both the Foreign Secretaries discussed regional issues of mutual interest and  hoped that both countries would continue to work to reinvigorate the SAARC and BIMSTEC processes.

The Bangladesh foreign secretary also called on Lyonpo DN Dhungyel, minister of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Royal Government of Bhutan, at the latter's office.

During the meeting, they discussed the issues of mutual interests including trade & investment, special economic zone in Kurigram, power sector cooperation, cooperation in health and education and regional cooperation.  

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen also attended the National Day Reception hosted by the Bangladesh Embassy in Bhutan as the special guest.

He also inspected the progress of the ongoing construction work of the Chancery and Residence Construction project of Bangladesh Embassy in Thimphu.

