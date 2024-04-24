Arafat urges Mauritius to invest in Bangladesh’s special economic zone

Bangladesh

BSS
24 April, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2024, 07:28 pm

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat holds a bilateral meeting with Mauritius Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade Minister Maneesh Gobin in Port Louis. Photo: BSS
State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat holds a bilateral meeting with Mauritius Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade Minister Maneesh Gobin in Port Louis. Photo: BSS

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat, now on a visit to Mauritius, today (24 April) urged the Indian Ocean country to invest in the special economic zone in Bangladesh.

The state minister made the call during a bilateral meeting with Mauritius Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade Minister Maneesh Gobin in Port Louis, said a press release.

Different bilateral issues, including trade and investments as well as the matters of anthropological and cultural cooperation were discussed in the meeting.

Mentioning that Mauritius is the gateway to the African continent, Arafat said investment in the Indian Ocean Island would brighten Bangladesh's business prospect in Africa.

Noting the similarities between Bangladesh and Mauritius in the areas of ethnicity and culture, Arafat said Bangladesh gives high importance to the relations between the two countries.

He urged the Mauritius government for recruiting more Bangladeshi workers and professionals and sought cooperation to allow Bangladeshi workers to send remittance easily in shortest time to the country.

Arafat invited the Mauritius foreign minister to visit Bangladesh.

Mauritius foreign minister Maneesh Gobin, conveyed congratulations to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her victory in the January 7 elections where Mauritius had sent an observer mission.

The state minister is on a visit to Mauritius to attend the first ministerial conference on 'Drug Trafficking and Substance Abuse in the Western Indian Ocean' scheduled for 25 April.
 

