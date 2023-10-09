APBn detains 3 RSO members with weapons in Teknaf Rohingya camp

The Armed Police Battalion (APBn) detained three members of Myanmar's separatist organisation Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO) along with weapons and ammunition from a Rohingya camp in Teknaf on Sunday (8 October).

The operation was carried out on the side of a hill in the C/5 block of Unchiprang Rohingya camp in Teknaf, Cox's Bazar around 1:30am, confirmed Additional DIG Mohammad Hasan Bari Noor, commander of 16 APBn.

The detainees are Kamal Hossain, 27, son of Monir Ahmed of that camp, Ajiur Rahman, 18, son of Abdur Sukkur and Mujibur, 18, son of Tajimulla.

Additional DIG Mohammad Hasan Bari Noor said three locally made light guns (LG) and 146 rounds of fresh bullets were recovered from the detainees.

Upon initial questioning, they admitted to being members of the Rohingya separatist organisation RSO, said the APBN official.

The detainees will be handed over to the Teknaf police station after filing a case, Mohammad Hasan Bari Noor said.