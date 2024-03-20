Another 300 tonnes potato imported from India to control price hike

Earlier, last Wednesday and Thursday, 400 tonnes of potatoes were imported in 16 trucks in two shipments.

A sack filled with potatoes. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Another consignment of 300 tonnes of potato was imported from India through the Benapole Land Port in Jashore to control the rising prices of the essential commodity.

Besides, the government has also approved the imports of rice, pulses, wheat, eggs, onions and green chillies as well.

"300 tonnes of potatoes arrived in 12 trucks at 11:30pm on Tuesday (March 19) through Petrapole Port of India," Aziz Khan, revenue officer of Benapole Port's cargo branch check post, told The Business Standard.

The latest shipment of potatoes was procured by Integrated Food and Beverage from  PepsiCo India Holdings. A firm named Transmarine C&F Agent filed the necessary documents at the Benapole Customs House to clear the potato shipment.

"Per tonne of potato cost $194," said  Masum Billa, representative of Transmarine Logistics Limited C&F Agent.

 

Potato / Bangladesh / Import

