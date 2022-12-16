AL's V-Day vow: To build fully-developed, Smart Bangladesh by 2041

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud said on Friday that the Victory Day's vow is to build a fully developed country by 2041 and transform Digital Bangladesh into Smart Bangladesh by suppressing all anti-national, anti-independence forces and conspiracies, including BNP.

He was speaking to the reporters after placing a wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in the city's Dhanmondi, marking the country's Victory Day.

He also said all the leaders of BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, the descendants who were anti-liberation evil-forces, are engaged in anti-national conspiracy.

"When the country is moving forward, even after five decades of independence, the anti-independence forces are plotting various conspiracies against the country," Hasan said.

"They (BNP) are giving wrong information about the country to foreigners and are involved in conspiracies at home and abroad."

Paying respect to the martyrs of the liberation war, Hasan Mahmud said the dreams that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman that led the struggle for the country's independence, could not be realized due to his assassination on 15 August, 1975.

Under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter, Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has made incredible progress in the last 14 years on the way to fulfiling the dream of Bangabandhu, he added.

"We graduated into a middle-income country and became self-sufficient in food."