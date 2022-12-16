AL's V-Day vow: To build fully-developed, Smart Bangladesh by 2041

Bangladesh

UNB
16 December, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2022, 07:47 pm

Related News

AL's V-Day vow: To build fully-developed, Smart Bangladesh by 2041

UNB
16 December, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2022, 07:47 pm
Photo: Rajib Dhar
Photo: Rajib Dhar

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud said on Friday that the Victory Day's vow is to build a fully developed country by 2041 and transform Digital Bangladesh into Smart Bangladesh by suppressing all anti-national, anti-independence forces and conspiracies, including BNP.

He was speaking to the reporters after placing a wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in the city's Dhanmondi, marking the country's Victory Day.

He also said all the leaders of BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, the descendants who were anti-liberation evil-forces, are engaged in anti-national conspiracy.

"When the country is moving forward, even after five decades of independence, the anti-independence forces are plotting various conspiracies against the country," Hasan said.

"They (BNP) are giving wrong information about the country to foreigners and are involved in conspiracies at home and abroad."

Paying respect to the martyrs of the liberation war, Hasan Mahmud said the dreams that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman that led the struggle for the country's independence, could not be realized due to his assassination on 15 August, 1975.

Under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter, Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has made incredible progress in the last 14 years on the way to fulfiling the dream of Bangabandhu, he added.

"We graduated into a middle-income country and became self-sufficient in food."

Top News / Victory Day / Politics

Victory Day / Awami League / Smart Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

A tapestry of triumph: North Bengal Museum

1h | Features
Illustration: TBS

A tale of two war babies

10h | Panorama
The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has proposed the draft amendment to the Drugs and magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements Act, 1954). Photo : LiveMint

Here are a few tips for taking care of your skin during the winter

1d | Wellbeing
Photo: Collected

Purpose myths in business

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

1d | TBS Stories
Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

1d | TBS Insight
Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

1d | TBS SPORTS
The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards 2022

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

3
Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit
Sports

Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit

4
The global economy has witnessed the lowest global growth in 2019 since the 2009 recession. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy

Moody's places Bangladesh’s Ba3 ratings under review for downgrade

5
Currently, Bangladesh has more than 50% excess electricity generation capacity, resulting in high capacity payments. PHOTO: MUMIT M
Energy

Payra Power Plant's coal import bills, loan payment stuck over dollar crisis

6
Islamic banks repay Tk590cr on third day instead of borrowing
Banking

Islamic banks repay Tk590cr on third day instead of borrowing