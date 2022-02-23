All taxes of Dhaka North to be collected online after 28 Mar: DNCC Mayor

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam has instructed to make all sorts of tax collection online within 28 March.

There will be no provisions for physical payment of tax after the date, he said while addressing a meeting to review revenue activities at DNCC Nagar Bhaban in Gulshan Wednesday (23 February).

"In foreign countries, all tax payments are made digitally which is very convenient for the citizens. We also want to make this positive change," said the mayor.

He further said already the process has rolled out in several regions.

Atiq suggested keeping help desks so that people can get assistance from there for tax payments.

The mayor also requested all the citizens of Dhaka North to provide their phone number, NID number and e-mail number in the respective regions.