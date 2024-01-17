Dhaka North to conduct research, identify measures for air pollution reduction: Mayor

Mayor Atiqul Islam speaks to media after the 25th meeting of the corporation at Nagar Bhaban on Wednesday (17 January). Photo: TBS

The Dhaka North City Corporation has decided to sign an agreement with three organisations to find out the cause and possible remedies to reduce air pollution and elevated temperatures in the areas under its jurisdiction, Mayor Atiqul Islam said today (17 January).

Talking to reporters after the 25th meeting of the corporation, the DNCC mayor expressed concern over the escalating temperature in Dhaka city and the alarming levels of air pollution.

"To address these issues, a tree plantation programme has been initiated. This programme aims to mitigate temperature rise and combat air pollution. The collaboration with three organisations is pivotal, as it will enable informed decision-making," he said.

Mayor Atiqul also emphasised that this integrated initiative is crucial for safeguarding the city's environment.

The three organisations are Center for Atmospheric Pollution Studies, World Vision Bangladesh and the Dhaka North Community Town Federation.

The 25th meeting of the corporation approved the signing of the agreement at the Nagar Bhaban's hall room in the capital's Gulshan.

Under the agreement, a study titled "Baseline Study on the Role of Vegetation in Reducing Temperature and Air Pollution: A Study in Informal Settlement of Dhaka North City Corporation" will be conducted in DNCC areas.

The meeting was chaired by DNCC Secretary Mohammad Masud Alam Siddique and was also attended by DNCC Chief Executive Officer Mir Khairul Alam, Chief Engineer Brig Gen Muhammad Amirul Islam, Chief Waste Management Officer Commodore SM Sharif-ul Islam, all departmental heads of DNCC and councilors of DNCC and other senior officials.