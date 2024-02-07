All investment services on Bida OSS by March: Executive chairman

BIDA Executive Chairman Lokman Hossain Mia addresses a progress meeting regarding the development of the OSS platform as a single point entry for investors at BIDA Conference Hall on 7 February 2024. Photo: Courtesy

All investment services will be available on Bida One Stop Service (OSS) by the end of the next month, the organisation's top official said today (7 February).

Currently, the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) is providing 112 investment services to investors through its OSS platform, the organisation's Executive Chairman Lokman Hossain Mia said.

He disclosed the information while addressing a progress meeting regarding the development of the OSS platform as a single point entry for investors at Bida Conference Hall, reads a Bida press statement.

Lokman Hossain said at present, Bida is providing 97 complete services of 29 departments and 15 partial services of eight departments through the OSS.

He directed service providers to include another 20 services of eight departments and 31 investment services of 12 departments to the OSS platform by 31 March.

The Bida executive chairman said, "Vietnam provides all necessary services within 35 days, Indonesia within 48 days, India within 60 days to investors.

"Simply including the services to the Bida OSS is not enough. The services should be provided to the investors as soon as possible. Every department and organisation should provide services within minimum time by reducing the administrative steps in providing services as needed.

"Along with that, the link of OSS should be displayed on the website of the concerned departments in such a way that it is easily visible to the investors.