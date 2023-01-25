Arrest warrant issued against Alesha Mart chairman

Court

BSS
25 January, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2023, 04:07 pm

A Dhaka court today issued an arrest warrant against Manjurul Alam Shikder, chairman of scam-hit e-commerce platform Alesha Mart, in a cheque dishonour case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Syed Mustafa Reza Noor issued the arrest warrant this morning and fixed 27 March for filing a report regarding the arrest.

According to the case, the plaintiff Tofazzal Hossain was given a cheque from Alesha Mart, as the e-commerce brand failed to supply him a motorbike he ordered after full payment via online.

When the plaintiff tried to cash the cheque, it was dishonoured. He later requested the defendant to pay the money in cash through a legal notice. As the accused still did not pay the money, the aggrieved filed a case in the court on 22 August last year.

The court issued summons against Shikder and fixed today for his appearance in the court. The warrant was issued as he failed to appear before the court.

