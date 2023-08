The Central Working Committee of the ruling Awami League is set to convene a meeting this evening (12 August) at 7:30pm.

The meeting will take place at Ganabhaban, the official residence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said a press release signed by AL office secretary Biplab Barua.

The premier will preside over the meeting, and AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader has extended invitations to all members for their attendance.