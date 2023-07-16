Air Force chief leaves for China

Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan left Dhaka for China on Sunday on an invitation of China People's Liberation Army Air Force (CPLAAF).

He would be on an official visit along with his spouse and four entourage.

During the visit, Chief of Air Staff will make a courtesy call on China's State Councilor and Defence Minister General Li Shangfu and Commander of PLAAF, General Chang Dingqiu, reads an ISPR press release.

They will exchange views on different issues like training, modernisation and exchange of technology between Air Forces of the two countries.

Besides, the BAF Chief will visit China National Aero-Technology Import & Export Corporation (CATIC), Hongdu Aviation Industry Group, Air Force Command College (AFCC) and Aviation University of PLAAF.

It is expected that the visit of Chief of Air Staff will play a significant role in further strengthening the existing relationship between Bangladesh and China.