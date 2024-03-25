Army man killed in Cox's Bazar's Ramu after cargo truck hits his motorcycle

Related News

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

An Army man was killed in a road accident in Cox's Bazar's Ramu upazila after his motorcycle was hit by a cargo truck.

The accident took place on Monday (25 March) along the Cox's Bazar-Chattogram highway, Ramu Tulabagan Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge Azizul Bari said.

The deceased was identified as Atiqur Rahman, 29, hailing from Rangpur's Haripur village.

He was serving in the 23rd unit of the Cumilla Cantonment.

The police official said, "Atiqur and another person came to Cox's Bazar on a trip. On their way back from Cox's Bazar on a motorcycle, the cargo truck coming from the opposite direction hit them. 

"Both passengers were seriously injured."

He further said, "Atiqur died after being taken to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital. The other person is currently under treatment."

He also said legal procedures are underway. 

The body of the deceased has been kept in the hospital morgue, he added.

