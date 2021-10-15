‘Agriculture instrumental in ensuring continuous food supply during pandemic’

The agriculture sector has played an extraordinary role for the people of Bangladesh during the pandemic by ensuring continuous food supply, said renowned economist Dr Atiur Rahman.

Rahman, former governor of the Bangladesh Bank, said without agricultural development, it would have been an impossible dream for Bangladesh to achieve the status of a middle-income country.

He made the remarks at a national virtual seminar on 9 October on the impacts of Covid-19 on the agro-economy of Bangladesh organised by the Centre for Policy Research (CPR), International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT), read a press release.

During his speech as the chief guest, Rahman was hopeful that the country's agricultural sector will soon be self-sufficient.

Professor Dr Abdur Rab, vice-chancellor of IUBAT, presided over the programme.

He stressed the importance of ensuring fair prices to farmers, eliminating middlemen from the supply chain to benefit both the farmers and the consumers, and providing adequate training for farmers regarding food processing.

Speaking as the special guest, IUBAT Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Hamida Akter Begum raised the importance of agriculture and modernisation.

A total of five papers were presented during the technical session of the seminar.

Chairman of CPR and IUBAT Professor Dr Ismail Hossain, Dean of College of Agricultural Sciences of IUBAT Professor Dr M Shohidullah Miah Dean were present during the sessions among other researchers, scientists, and academics. 

