Access to clean energy for cooking in Bangladesh dropped to 28% in 2022: BBS

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
13 June, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 11:43 am

File Photo: Pixabay
File Photo: Pixabay

In a report published by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), it has been revealed that access to clean energy for cooking in Bangladesh dropped to 28% in 2022, marking a decline from the previous year's figure of 29.3%.

The report, titled "Bangladesh Sample Vital Statistics 2022," was presented during a press briefing held in Dhaka on Tuesday (13 June). 

Planning Minister MA Mannan was the chief guest at the function organised in the conference room of the bureau. State Minister of Planning Shamsul Alam and Statistics and Information Management Department Secretary Shahnaz Arefin were present were also present among others.

The detailed results of the survey were presented by Sample Vital Registration System (SVRS) Project Director Alamgir Hossain highlighting that access to clean energy in Bangladesh has seen a steady increase over the years. 

In 2019, the figures stood at 26.3%, which further improved to 29.3% in 2021. However, in 2022, there was a slight drop to 28%. The government has set a target to achieve a 35% access rate by the year 2030.

In addition to the energy access figures, the report also provides valuable insights into the country's population statistics. As of 1 January this year, the projected population is estimated to be 170.84 million, with 86.16 million females and 84.58 million males. 

This projection indicates a slight decrease from the 2011 census-based projection of 172.76 million, with 87.46 million females and 85.30 million males. The age-wise distribution of the population is as follows: 28.7% aged 0-14 years, 53.6% aged 15-49 years, 9% aged 50-59 years, and 8.7% aged 60 and above.

Other significant findings of the report include the expected life expectancy at birth in 2022, which is 72.4 years. The natural population growth rate (RNI) is 1.35%, slightly higher than the 2021 rate of 1.30%. 

The gender ratio stands at 97.5 males for every 100 females, and the dependency ratio is 52%. The population density in Bangladesh is approximately 1,163 people per square km. 

The report also indicates changes in birth and death rates, under-five mortality rate, maternal mortality ratio, average age at first marriage, migration rates, contraceptive prevalence rate, literacy rate, and household demographics.

While the report shows an improvement in various areas such as literacy rate and access to electricity, it also highlights the need for continued efforts to ensure universal access to safe and hygienic sanitation facilities. 

The rate of safe latrine usage stood at an impressive 98% in 2022, compared to 98.2% in the previous year. This demonstrates the positive impact of awareness campaigns and government initiatives. However, further measures are required to address the remaining 2% and achieve comprehensive sanitation coverage throughout the country.

