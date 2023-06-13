Average life expectancy sees slight increase to 72.4yrs in 2022, reveals BBS survey

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
13 June, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 03:03 pm

The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), on Tuesday (13 June), announced that country's average life expectancy has risen to 72.4 years in 2022, marking a slight increase from 72.3 years reported in 2021.

According to the recently released Bangladesh Sample Vital Statistics 2022 report, the average life expectancy for men experienced a small but notable rise, reaching 70.8 years in 2022, compared to 70.6 years in 2021. Similarly, for women, the average life expectancy increased to 74.2 years in 2022, up from 74.1 years in 2021.

The BBS held a press briefing at their headquarters in Dhaka's Agargaon, where Planning Minister MA Mannan graced the occasion as the chief guest. The event served as the platform for unveiling the findings of the report, highlighting the improvements in life expectancy among the Bangladeshi population.

While the increase in life expectancy brings encouraging news, there were concerns regarding the rise in infant mortality rates in the country. The report revealed that the number of deaths among children under the age of one climbed from 22 per 1,000 in 2021 to 25 per 1,000 in 2022.

Furthermore, the death rate of children under the age of five also saw an unfortunate increase. In 2022, the rate stood at 31 deaths per 1,000, compared to 28 deaths per 1,000 in 2021. These statistics serve as a reminder of the challenges that lie ahead in ensuring the well-being and health of the younger generation in Bangladesh.

 

