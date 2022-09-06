ACC invites applications for media awards on investigative reporting

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 September, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2022, 06:50 pm

Related News

ACC invites applications for media awards on investigative reporting

TBS Report
06 September, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2022, 06:50 pm
ACC invites applications for media awards on investigative reporting

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has invited investigative and creative reports on corruption for the "ACC Media Award 2020 and 2021".

According to an ACC notice issued on Monday (5 September), reports that were published between January 2020 and December 2020 will be considered for the award 2020, and those which were published between January 2021 and December 2021 will be considered for 2021.

According to an ACC notice issued on Monday (5 September), reports published between January 2020 and December 2020 will be considered for the 2020 award and those published between January 2021 and December 2021 will be considered for the 2021 award.

Six journalists from electronic and print media will be awarded in the competition.

If the ACC wish, it can increase or decrease the number of awardees

Applicants are requested to submit the reports by October 2022.

The ACC has been awarding journalists for their investigative reports against corruption since 2013.

ACC / media award

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

‘Policy formulation by the implementing organisation does not produce an inclusive policy’

4h | Panorama
Natural Paramount Agro Shop: When architecture reflects the ethos of a company

Natural Paramount Agro Shop: When architecture reflects the ethos of a company

8h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

Sold in Cambodia: How Bangladeshis are lured into slavery

10h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Google Pixel 6a: Is it worth the hype?

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Amiya Tarfder’s 'Long Journey Home' at Drik

Amiya Tarfder’s 'Long Journey Home' at Drik

1h | Videos
Is Bangladesh in good relations with all the big powers?

Is Bangladesh in good relations with all the big powers?

22h | Videos
Bangladesh-India relationship reaches new heights!

Bangladesh-India relationship reaches new heights!

1d | Videos
The West returning to coal-based power plants

The West returning to coal-based power plants

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Nagad now gets NBFI licence to form subsidiary to legalise MFS operation
Banking

Nagad now gets NBFI licence to form subsidiary to legalise MFS operation

4
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

5
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Dutch company acquires Petromax LPG, Cylinders for over Tk1,000cr

6
Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 
Economy

Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 