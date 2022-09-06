ACC invites applications for media awards on investigative reporting

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has invited investigative and creative reports on corruption for the "ACC Media Award 2020 and 2021".

According to an ACC notice issued on Monday (5 September), reports that were published between January 2020 and December 2020 will be considered for the award 2020, and those which were published between January 2021 and December 2021 will be considered for 2021.

Six journalists from electronic and print media will be awarded in the competition.

If the ACC wish, it can increase or decrease the number of awardees

Applicants are requested to submit the reports by October 2022.

The ACC has been awarding journalists for their investigative reports against corruption since 2013.