Pran-ERF introduces Media Award

PRAN, a leading agro-processing company of Bangladesh, and the Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) have jointly introduced the "ERF-PRAN Media Award" to recognise journalists for their reports on the country's agro-processing sector.

Under the initiative, the award will be presented in three categories: print, online, and television. Journalists are invited to submit their best reports on agriculture and agro-processing in Bangladesh from 1 May to 31 July this year.

The announcement about the award was made at a press conference at the ERF office in the capital's Paltan area on Tuesday (30 April).

The award committee urged journalists to submit their reports focusing on various aspects of the agriculture sector, like a sustainable system of modern agriculture and marketing, production of quality agro products and integrated agricultural system, expansion of the sector, problems and prospects, new investment and employment, supply system and export of the agro-processing sector for the benefit of agriculture and farmers.

A distinguished five-member jury will evaluate the entries, and the top seven reports will be recognised, they added.

Kamruzzaman Kamal, marketing director of Pran-RFL Group, said the agro-processing sector was very promising. In a country dependent on agriculture, the sector can play a significant role in the economic development of the country if given the right direction.

He highlighted PRAN's commitment to supporting agriculture and farmers. The company is now exporting products to 145 countries of the world. Some 1.15 lakh farmers are supplying products to Pran. Some 1.45 lakh workers are working directly.

ERF President Refayet Ullah Mirdha said, "Our economy is progressing with the garment industry. But this industry depends on the import of raw materials. But 100% value addition is in agro-processing. That is why this sector is very promising."

He said "The agro-processing sector is a very significant issue for reporting. The reports on the sector have a positive impact on farmers, agri-businesses, as well as the country's overall economy."

ERF General Secretary Abul Kashem, executive members of the ERF, PRAN-RFL Group Assistant General Manager (Public Relations) Touhiduzzaman, and high officials of the group were also present.