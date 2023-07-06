ACC files case against Apan Jewellers Gulzar for illegal wealth

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Thursday filed a case against one of the owners of Apan Jewellers Gulzar Ahmed for allegedly earning illegal wealth worth over Tk 30 crore.

Deputy Director (Public Relations) Arif Sadiq told UNB that assistant director Neamul Ahsan Gazi filed the case with integrated district office in Dhaka-1.

According to the case statement, the ACC found his moveable and immovable wealth worth Tk83.26 crore during an inquiry including fixed assets of Tk22.52 crore, movable assets of Tk52.47 crore, and family and other expenses of Tk8.26 crore.

The commission did not find legal sources of income for the wealth worth Tk30.53 crore while his liabilities amount to Tk11.44 crore.

Gulzar Ahmed's alleged offences are punishable under sections 26(2) and 27(1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2004, prompting the commission to lodge a case against him.

Earlier, the ACC started an inquiry over allegations of acquiring illegal assets and money laundering against the three owners of Apan Jewellers, including Gulzar Ahmed, in 2017.