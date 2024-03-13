ACC sues 2 Ctg importers for Tk2 crore revenue evasions in super glue imports

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 March, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2024, 08:20 pm

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against two importers for allegedly evading approximately Tk2 crore in revenue in the importation of super glue. 

ACC Deputy Assistant Director Sabuj Hossain lodged the case at the Chattoram Integrated District Office-1 on Tuesday (12 March).

The accused individuals named in the case are Mohammad Amirul Islam, 60, hailing from Amuakanda village of Matlab police station in Chandpur district, and Sheikh Faruque Ahmed, also known as Shahriar, 49, from Sultanshahi village of Sadar Police Station in Gopalganj district.

Amirul operates M/s Satta International, an organisation based in Dhaka, while Shahriar is the proprietor of Anamika Traders located in the Khatunganj area of Chattoram.

The case has been filed under Sections 109, 420, 467, 468, 471, and 409 of the Penal Code.

Deputy Director Md Najmus Saadat of ACC's Chattoram Integrated District Office-1 has confirmed TBS the details of the case.

An ACC investigation responding to a complaint in 2003, uncovered customs evasion through false declarations. It was revealed that between 1996 and 1999, both Sattar International and Anamika Traders secured loans from two branches of United Commercial Bank Ltd (UCBL) and processed 17 bills of entry for imported super glue via Chattoram port.

Customs officials initially accepted the declared price of the imported super glue, which matched the HS code specifications. However, the accused individuals colluded to forge bank documents, under-invoicing the value of the products, and submitted falsified documents to Chittagong Customs House for taxation purposes.

This fraudulent scheme resulted in the evasion of customs duty amounting to Tk1.72 crore

ACC / Importers / Bangladesh

