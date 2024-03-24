Abontika's classmate Amman Siddique's bail plea rejected

A Cumilla court today (24 March) rejected the bail petition of Amman Siddique in connection with the death of Jagannath University student Fairuz Sadaf Abontika. Photo: TBS

A Cumilla court today (24 March) rejected the bail petition of Amman Siddique in connection with the death of Jagannath University student Fairuz Sadaf Abontika.

Amman's lawyer applied for bail, but Comilla Senior Judicial Magistrate M Abu Bakar Siddique rejected the plea.

Syed Nurur Rahman, lawyer for the plaintiff, said this is a sensitive case and the investigation is still in its early stages.

"Amman is the main accused in the case. If he is out on bail, he may pose a threat to the witnesses in the case and influence the ongoing investigation. So, we were able to convince the court that Amman should not be granted bail for the interest of justice. The court took it into consideration and denied the bail plea.

"Previously, when they sought bail, the court denied their request and sent them to jail."

On the other hand, Amman's lawyer Advocate Md Abu Taher said his client has not yet been proven guilty in the investigation.

"He has the right to seek bail. He is a university student. He will not run away if granted bail. We will seek bail again as per the legal procedures," he said.

On 19 March, the court refused bail to Jagannath University teacher Din Islam in a case over abetment of suicide of Law Department student Fairuz Abontika.

His legal team had filed for bail today (20 March), but Comilla Senior Judicial Magistrate M Abu Bakar Siddique rejected the application.

Earlier yesterday, the court directed Din Islam to be held in custody pending further proceedings after a one-day remand.

Meanwhile, the same Cumilla court sent Abontika's classmate Amman Siddique to jail as he was produced before the court today after a two-day remand.

Abontika, a student of the 2017-18 academic year of the JnU Law Department, hanged herself at her Cumilla residence after accusing her classmate Amman and relieved assistant proctor Din Islam in a Facebook post around 10pm on 15 March.

In the Facebook post before committing suicide, Abantika said Amman Siddique and Din Islam would be responsible for her suicide.

Hours after the death of Abontika by suicide, a massive protest broke out and continued till the following day, demanding justice for the student.

In the face of the student movement, the university authorities were compelled to relieve the assistant proctor and suspend the student to assuage the movement.

Besides, the university administration formed a four-member probe committee in this incident.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) apprehended the teacher and student in Dhaka on 16 March. They were subsequently handed over to Cumilla district police the following day as the case was filed there.