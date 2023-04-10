8 abandoned DNCC markets still await demolition 

Despite being declared "abandoned" by the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) four years ago, eight of its own markets are still housing businesses, putting the lives of those who work and often live there at risk.

These eight market buildings in five areas under Dhaka North were declared abandoned in 2019. Also, 11 other buildings were declared "risky". But their market activities are ongoing without rectification or repair.

Among the eight, four are in Karwan Bazar and in one of them, the regional office of North City Region-5 is located. In September last year, part of the roof of the building collapsed, including the regional executive officer's room.

At that time, the city corporation said it would move the regional office within a month and demolish the building soon after evicting the remaining traders.

However, activities are still going on in the dilapidated structure.

Now, the city corporation is saying they will start demolition of these buildings after Eid-ul-Fitr.

Regarding the issue, Dhaka North mayor Atiqul Islam said on Monday that they had already placed warning signboards in these eight markets and told traders to leave. "The traders have been given time until Eid to clear the buildings."

Furthermore, the process of moving Karwan Bazar to Gabtoli and Jatrabari is ongoing, the mayor added.

According to the information provided by DNCC, only 15 markets are usable out of 43 markets owned by the city corporation.

The "abandoned" markets are – Mohammadpur Town Hall Market, Gulshan-2 Kacha Market, Gulshan-1 Pucca Market, Rayer Bazar Market, Karwan Bazar Kitchen Market, Karwan Bazar 1st Bhaban Market, Karwan Bazar 2nd Bhaban Market, and Karwan Bazar Bhaban.

Besides, 11 other markets declared "risky" are - Khilgaon Taltola Market, Gulshan (North) Pucca Market, Gabtoli Prantik Super Market, Mohammadpur Town Hall Auditorium cum Shopping Complex Market, Mohammadpur Ring Road Tinshed Market, Mohammadpur Ring Road Pucca Market, Karwan Bazar chicken shed, Karwan Bazar temporary fish market, Karwan Bazar Karmakar Shed, Market surrounding Karwan Bazar kitchen market and Kalmilata Kirchen Market.

At the meeting where the eight buildings were declared abandoned, DNCC's Engineering Department was told to construct new modern multi-storied shopping malls on the site of the old ones.

At the meeting, it was also decided that affected shop owners with permanent allotment would be rehabilitated.

The day after the devastating fire at Bangabazar on 4 April, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal urged traders to vacate all markets that are declared as "risky" by the fire service.

The prime minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman said on Sunday that some shops in Dhaka, which are at risk of fire and accidents, will be shut right after Eid.