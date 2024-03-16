Dhaka North pilots one-way roads, pedestrian zones in Banani to improve traffic flow

Saima Haque, a seventh-grader at Banani Bidyaniketan School and College, was sitting at the newly constructed pedestrian area of Banani's road No. 21 while waiting for her mother to pick her up.

Saima's mother, Shaheda Haque, usually takes a rickshaw ride for her trips due to traffic congestion in the area, despite having a private car.

Shaheda, however, looked forward to the potential traffic relief that the new one-way road project might bring.

"Although the road space has decreased, the additional pedestrian space is more beneficial. Saima sometimes has to wait by the sidewalk if I am late due to traffic congestion. It is a hassle and also risky due to the narrowness of the sidewalks. Now that the sidewalks have been widened and seating areas made, waiting and pedestrian movement will be easier," Shaheda told The Business Standard.

Photo: Md Jahidul Islam

Much like Shaheda, many residents of the Banani area have welcomed Dhaka North City Corporation's comprehensive pilot project to transform Banani into a safer and more pedestrian-friendly neighbourhood. This initiative, focused on improving traffic flow and pedestrian safety, incorporates several key elements.

One crucial aspect is the implementation of a one-way traffic system on 13 select roads in Banani. The initiative also involves creating pedestrian-friendly zones on one-half of the designated roads, including tree planting and seating arrangements.

One such example is road No. 21 near Banani Bidyaniketan School and College, which is currently undergoing this transformation.

Photo: Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety

The Dhaka North City Corporation will closely monitor traffic flow after the launch and use the data to inform potential replications in Gulshan and Baridhara, areas that face similar traffic challenges.

Nayeem Rayhan Khan, Dhaka North City Corporation executive engineer (civil), traffic engineering circle, told TBS that the marking and installation of indicators on these roads in Banani has been completed.

"We have taken these roads as a one-way pilot. Based on this there is a plan to bring changes in other areas. Also, existing roads will be designed with pedestrians in mind.

"We have closed almost half of a road and made it a public space. We are thinking of creating public spaces like this on some other streets. If the roads become one-way, the traffic jams will be reduced a lot."

Photo: Md Jahidul Islam

Understanding the importance of resident buy-in, Dhaka North plans to launch a week-long public awareness campaign before implementing the one-way system. This campaign will educate residents about the changes and ensure a smooth transition by the end of this month.

Beyond traffic management, the project prioritises pedestrian safety.

The Banani project paves the way for wider sidewalks, designated bicycle lanes, and on-street parking on wider roads. These measures aim to create a more connected and walkable environment for residents.

Dr Adil Mohammed Khan, president of the Bangladesh Institute of Planners (BIP), sees one-way roads as a potential solution for traffic congestion in specific areas.

"The project holds potential as a model for wider implementation in Dhaka. Prioritising pedestrians in urban design is a global trend. However, proper traffic law enforcement is important for its success," he said.

Photo: Md Jahidul Islam

Banani locals hope that the one-way traffic system, still under implementation, will further ease congestion. However, while optimistic, some residents remain cautious about the project's full impact until the one-way system is operational.

The project's ultimate goal is to create a more livable Banani. By reducing traffic congestion and enhancing pedestrian safety, Dhaka North hopes to foster a vibrant and enjoyable neighbourhood for all residents. This initiative aligns with global trends prioritising pedestrian-friendly urban design.

Under this pilot project there 25 junctions now feature new pedestrian crossings, accompanied by 48 additional signage and road markings in the Banani area.

The Dhaka North City Corporation is leading the safer neighbourhood project in collaboration with Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety. This groundbreaking project prioritises safety, sustainability, and the creation of a more liveable city.