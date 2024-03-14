Dhaka North to conduct study on curbing air pollution

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 March, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2024, 05:57 pm

Dhaka North to conduct study on curbing air pollution

The year-long study will be conducted in five informal settlement areas under the Dhaka north

The Dhaka North City Corporation signed a memorandum of understanding with three institutions to conduct a study on air pollution on Thursday (14 March). Photo: Courtesy
The Dhaka North City Corporation signed a memorandum of understanding with three institutions to conduct a study on air pollution on Thursday (14 March). Photo: Courtesy

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) will conduct a study aimed at reducing air pollution and temperature in the areas under its jurisdiction.

In this regard, the corporation signed a memorandum of understanding with three institutions on Thursday (14 March).

The three institutions are Center for Atmospheric Pollution Studies (CAPS), World Vision Bangladesh and Dhaka North Community Town Federation.

The year-long study titled "Baseline Study on the Role of Vegetation in Reducing Temperature and Air Pollution: A Study in Informal Settlement of Dhaka North City Corporation" will be conducted in five informal settlement areas under the Dhaka north. 

Chairman of Atmospheric Pollution Study Center (CAPS) Professor Dr Ahmad Kamruzzaman Majumder presented the concept paper on the research project at the MoU signing ceremony today.

The MoU was signed by DNCC Chief Executive Officer Mir Khairul Alam, Chairman of Atmospheric Pollution Study Center (CAPS) Professor Dr Ahmad Kamruzzaman Majumdar, World Vision Bangladesh National Director Samiul Suresh Kumar Bartlett and Dhaka North Community Town Federation President Nasreen Akhter.

During the event, DNCC Chief Executive Officer Mir Khairul Alam remarked on the escalating temperatures and high air pollution levels in Dhaka city. 

He mentioned that the city corporation has initiated a tree plantation programme and expressed optimism that it will contribute to temperature control and air pollution prevention.

