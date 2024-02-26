5 mother turtles in Cox's Bazar return to sea after laying 566 Eggs

Five mother turtles have returned to the sea after laying 566 eggs at the shores of Sonarpar sea beach in Cox's Bazar, said Tarikul Islam, a senior scientific officer of the Bangladesh Oceanographic Research Institute.

The news came as a sign of relief after a series of dead mother turtles washed ashore recently.

Sharing the news on social media, Tarikul Islam today wrote, "Alhamdulillah, an Olive Ridley mother turtle nested 101 eggs in the Baliyadi estuary at Sonarpar sea beach, and successfully returned to the sea in good health. A total of 566 eggs have been collected from five mother turtles - including 240 from Shamalapur, 115 from Mathabhangga, and 110 from North Shilkhali."

According to the senior scientific officer, it is currently the nesting season for mother turtles.

From November to March, mother turtles arrive at the coast to lay eggs.

Under the CODEC-Nature and Life Project, these eggs are collected, hatched, and released into the sea.

Since January this year, 103 dead mother turtles have been found washed ashore at Cox's Bazar sea beach. Among them, 59 were found in just 11 days.

Tarikul Islam noted that over 70% of them had sustained injuries or were tangled in fishing nets and ropes thrown by the fishermen.

This is not the first time turtles have been found dead on Cox's Bazar beaches. In 2003, a survey found that turtles used to lay eggs at 52 points along the coast. However, that number has now decreased to 34, and the development of tourism and other human activities are being blamed for the decline.

Meanwhile, St Martin's Island witnessed five dead turtles this month, with some bearing injuries suggestive of dog attacks.

Conservationists are urging for immediate action to address the threats faced by marine animals.

"It is important to create awareness among fishermen, create a safe environment for egg-laying, and prevent dogs from roaming on the beach," said Rashedul Majid, chief executive officer of environmental volunteer organisation Environment People, "Otherwise, the turtles cannot be saved."

Additionally, stricter enforcement of environmental guidelines for the development of Cox's Bazar beaches is essential, conservationists said.

Why do dead mother turtles keep washing ashore?

Marine experts believe these deaths are likely due to entanglement in fishing nets, injuries sustained during fishing activities, or habitat destruction. The development of tourism and increased human activity on the beaches are also thought to be contributing factors.

The Bangladesh Oceanographic Research Institute is currently investigating the cause of death, collecting samples from the deceased animals. Prof Towhida Rashid, the institute's director general, expressed her deep concern about the situation, saying, "This has never happened before."

The situation is particularly alarming as mother turtles are crucial for the survival of their species. The breeding season for sea turtles is November to March, and the deaths coincide with this critical period.

Shafiqur Rahman, deputy project director of Nature Conservation Management, further paints a grim picture. "Mother turtles face grave danger," he said. "Their nesting sites are threatened by development, abandoned nets, and light pollution."