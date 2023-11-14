More than 9 arson attacks daily for last 16 days: Fire service

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 November, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2023, 02:28 pm

Fire Service says 74 buses have been set on fire in 16 days from 28 October to 13 November. Collage: TBS
Fire Service says 74 buses have been set on fire in 16 days from 28 October to 13 November. Collage: TBS

On average, more than nine incidents of arson took place in the country in 16 days from 28 October to 13 November.

At least 154 incidents of arson have taken place in the country in the 16 days, said the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Meanwhile, at least five were injured in the country during this time, with two of them being firemen, Fire Service and Civil Defence said.

Among the 154 incidents of arson, 61 took place during the daytime, while 93 took place at night. 

Fire Service said at least 74 buses, three microbuses, two private vehicles, eight motorbikes, and thirteen trucks were burned during this time.

It said the angry mobs also set fire to a fire service vehicle during a clash in Dhaka's Shahjahanpur on 28 October.

According to the Fire Service and Civil Defence, the anarchy incidents occurred in 25 districts, with Gazipur on top of the list.

Angry mobs also set fire to one police vehicle, five BNP offices, one Awami League office, one police box, one councillor's office, two electricity offices, one bus counter and two showrooms during the 16 days since 28 October.

While most of the anarchy incidents occurred in areas under the two Dhaka city corporations, the Fire Service says it did not receive any such report in 39 districts.

