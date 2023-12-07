4 newly appointed envoys pay tribute to Bangabandhu

Photo: BSS

The newly appointed envoys of Egypt, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Vatican City paid tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi 32 in the capital today.

The envoys placed flower wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu separately at the premises of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum.

They also signed the visitors' book and took a tour of the museum.

The newly appointed envoys to Bangladesh are Ambassador of Egypt Omar Mohie Eldin Ahmed Fahmy, High Commissioner of Pakistan Syed Ahmed Maroof, High-Commissioner of Sri Lanka Dharmapala Weerakkody and Apostolic-Nuncio of Holy See-Vatican Kevin Randall.