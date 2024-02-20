Ghana Foreign Minister visits Bangabandhu Memorial Museum

Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey during a visit to the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum. Photo:UNB

Visiting Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, on Tuesday visited Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32, Dhaka.

She paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

During her visit to the museum, she was briefed about the heinous crimes that took place on the dark night of 15 August 1975.

The delegation, led by the Foreign Minister, was received by Director General (Africa) AFM Zahid Ul Islam at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday.

The Ghanaian delegates have come to Dhaka for a bilateral visit and will have several meetings during their stay to discuss the issues of common interests, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.