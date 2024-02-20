Ghana Foreign Minister visits Bangabandhu Memorial Museum

Bangladesh

UNB
20 February, 2024, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2024, 02:29 pm

Related News

Ghana Foreign Minister visits Bangabandhu Memorial Museum

The Ghanaian delegates have come to Dhaka for a bilateral visit and will have several meetings during their stay to discuss the issues of common interests, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

UNB
20 February, 2024, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2024, 02:29 pm
Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey during a visit to the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum. Photo:UNB
Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey during a visit to the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum. Photo:UNB

Visiting Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, on Tuesday visited Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32, Dhaka.

She paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

During her visit to the museum, she was briefed about the heinous crimes that took place on the dark night of 15 August 1975.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The delegation, led by the Foreign Minister, was received by Director General (Africa) AFM Zahid Ul Islam at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday.

The Ghanaian delegates have come to Dhaka for a bilateral visit and will have several meetings during their stay to discuss the issues of common interests, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

 

Top News

Ghana / Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey / Bangabandhu Memorial Museum

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In Bangladesh, the camaign for nutrient-rich and non-toxic food gained momentum during the Covid-19 pandemic when several entrepreneurs pioneered sales of immunity-boosting food through Facebook commerce (F-commerce). Photo: Collected

'Safe food' haat props up in urban Dhaka

2h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Top 4 budget home Wifi router

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

AC quilts by Paakhi: Utmost comfort in milder weather

1d | Brands
With dihedral butterfly doors and aggressive curves, the i8 still looks more futuristic than any modern BMW in Dhaka’s roads today. Photo: Arfin Kazi

BMW i8: How a ‘Future Car’ stood the test of time

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Why buy Samsung 'AI' washing machine?

Why buy Samsung 'AI' washing machine?

Now | Videos
Corn silage serves as a high-energy forage for dairy cows

Corn silage serves as a high-energy forage for dairy cows

2h | Videos
Cultivating dragons by turning on the lights

Cultivating dragons by turning on the lights

3h | Videos
OpenAI's 'Sora' will create perfect video from text

OpenAI's 'Sora' will create perfect video from text

4h | Videos