Government appoints Mohammad Harun Al Rashid as new ambassador of Bangladesh to Morocco

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The government has decided to appoint Mohammad Harun Al Rashid as the next Ambassador of Bangladesh to Morocco.

He will replace Ambassador Mohammed Shahdat Hossain in this capacity, reads a press release. 

A career diplomat, Mohammad Harun Al Rashid belongs to the 20th batch of BCS (Foreign Affairs) Cadre. Joining the service in 2001, he is now serving as the minister and Deputy High Commissioner at the Bangladesh High Commission in Ottawa.

In his distinguished diplomatic career, he served in various capacities in Bangladesh missions in Rome, Cairo, Mexico City and Madrid. Also at the headquarters, he held various important positions. Immediately before joining the Bangladesh Mission in Ottawa, he was serving as the Director General of Public Diplomacy Wing at the Ministry.     

Hailing from Feni, Mohammad Harun Al Rashid did his Bachelor of Science in Physics from University of Dhaka. He also took part in several professional training courses both at home and abroad. In his personal life, Mr. Harun Al Rashid is married and blessed with two children.

