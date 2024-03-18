4 killed in Sylhet road accident on their way to attend wedding

The incident took place around 12:15pm on 18 March when a pick-up van collided with a leguna in front of the Darbast union in Jaintapur upazila. Photo: Collected.

Four people, including a child, were killed in a road accident this afternoon (18 March) on the Sylhet - Tamabil Highway which left 7 others injured.

The incident took place around 12:15pm when a pick-up van collided with a leguna in front of the Darbast union in Jaintapur upazila, said Jaintapur Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Tajul Islam.

Three people died on the spot, including the child. Another person later died at the Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College.

Quoting locals, the police official said all the victims are relatives who were travelling to Mokampunji area of the upazila by renting five legunas to attend a wedding ceremony.

He further said, after the accident, locals blocked the highway which resulted in huge traffic. Later, police brought the situation under control.

"The pick-up van is in police custody. But the driver is absconding," he said.