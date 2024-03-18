4 killed in Sylhet road accident on their way to attend wedding

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 March, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2024, 04:28 pm

Related News

4 killed in Sylhet road accident on their way to attend wedding

TBS Report
18 March, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2024, 04:28 pm
The incident took place around 12:15pm on 18 March when a pick-up van collided with a leguna in front of the Darbast union in Jaintapur upazila. Photo: Collected.
The incident took place around 12:15pm on 18 March when a pick-up van collided with a leguna in front of the Darbast union in Jaintapur upazila. Photo: Collected.

Four people, including a child, were killed in a road accident this afternoon (18 March) on the Sylhet - Tamabil Highway which left 7 others injured.

The incident took place around 12:15pm when a pick-up van collided with a leguna in front of the Darbast union in Jaintapur upazila, said Jaintapur Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Tajul Islam.

Three people died on the spot, including the child. Another person later died at the Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Quoting locals, the police official said all the victims are relatives who were travelling to Mokampunji area of the upazila by renting five legunas to attend a wedding ceremony.

He further said, after the accident, locals blocked the highway which resulted in huge traffic. Later, police brought the situation under control. 

"The pick-up van is in police custody. But the driver is absconding," he said.

 

Top News

Sylhet / road accident / collision

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: mysteriesrunsolved.com

The mystery behind Egyptian priestess' 'reincarnation' as British-born Dorothy Eady

11m | Features
Photo: Collected

Gifts from Bangladesh: Cultural tokens for your foreign friends

4h | Brands
Galloway’s support for Palestine has been one of his most defining features, helping him win the Rochdale constituency. Photo: Bloomberg

George Galloway: The defiant British voice returns to the corridors of power

5h | Panorama
Dr Naomi Hossain. Sketch: TBS

You cannot expect lasting change without holding the powerful accountable: Dr Naomi Hossain

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Merger MoU signed: Padma Bank depositors can withdraw money from Exim Bank

Merger MoU signed: Padma Bank depositors can withdraw money from Exim Bank

1h | Videos
One of the carriages of the Bijoy Express train collapsed on a nearby house

One of the carriages of the Bijoy Express train collapsed on a nearby house

2h | Videos
SME Foundation seeks tax cut in upcoming budget

SME Foundation seeks tax cut in upcoming budget

4h | Videos
Rupchada Tandoori

Rupchada Tandoori

3h | Videos