‘Odd Signature’ vocalist Piyal killed in road accident, others critically injured

Members of the musical band Odd Signature met with a deadly accident in front of Dream Holiday Park in Panchdona, Narsingdi, while en route to Sylhet in a car.

The accident resulted in the death of one of the band members, Ahasan Tanvir Piyal, and their driver, Salam, as per the band's post on their official social media profile.

"On the way to Sylhet, a deadly accident occurred involving a bus near Dream Holiday Park in Narshingdi Pachdona. As a result, all members of the band were severely injured. Driver Sahib 'Salam' and another member of the band, Ahasan Tanvir Piyal, lost their lives in this accident. The condition of the others is concerning," reads the post.

The untimely passing of the musician has sent shockwaves across fans and well-wishers on social media.